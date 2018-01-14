Saif Ali Khan: Sacred Games is going to be the best show coming out of India

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

He is one of the first mainstream actors to dabble into the digital platform and Saif Ali Khan believes his stint in a web series is only a way forward, not a step down. The 47-year-old actor, who features in Netflix’s upcoming, original show Sacred Games, said he felt liberated as a performer while working on the web series.

“It (web series) is not any way the come down, it is a step in new direction (for me as an actor). It is very liberating as an actor to have a platform (like Netflix) to act in,” Saif told PTI. The actor said web series is the next in-thing today and he “jumped at the idea” of doing one when he was offered the project.

“There is a certain quality to Netflix, it is not (typical). It has an international feel to it. Also, Vikramaditya Motwane is a wonderful director, and is a responsible show runner. “He is comparing us to House of Cards. It is going to be the best show coming out of India and I am hopeful everyone will be proud of it,” he said.

The series is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, which will be directed by Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Saif, who has already started shooting, said he has read some parts of the book and the series is quite different. For the actor working on a film set and web series has been a completely different experience.

“It has been incredibly hectic because we did not use any lights. It was a 12-hour-day it felt like a 15-hour-day, without much lunch break and all, and you are on your feet. On a film set for a 12-hour-day you get break for half-and-hour or so, lighting change and all that, but here it was relentless,” he said.

The web series also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and Saif said when you work with talented actors like them it ups your game.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App