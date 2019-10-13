Saif Ali Khan on Sacred Games 2: There was something authentic about the first season, second was a let-down

Saif Ali Khan has always been one actor who takes up every role as a challenge and is open to experimentation. He is one of the first Khans to have appeared in a web show.

His role of Sartaj Singh in both seasons of Netflix show Sacred Games has been received warmly by the audience, and has also been critically appreciated.

As the actor promotes his upcoming film, the Navneet Singh directorial Laal Kaptaan, we at indianexpress.com asked him what has been his learning from Sacred Games 2.

“I don’t know if there is a learning. I think, stay calm and keep your eye on the ball, I don’t know. Maybe, write both seasons at the same time. Clearly, everybody says they didn’t enjoy the second season as much as they did the first one, so there has to be a learning. There was something very authentic about many things in the first season. The first season was outstanding, I think it was one of the best shows we ever had. It went on and got nominated for an Emmy too. The second season was a bit of a let-down, it is kind of disappointing. I think, people didn’t like the ‘sacred’ idea of the Sacred Games season 2, the guru angle. That’s what everyone says.”

“However, my learning is, when sometimes you work really hard you get lucky; and sometimes when you work very hard, you get unlucky, but the intention of doing any kind of work should be right, because nothing else matters,” the actor concluded.