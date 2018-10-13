Saif Ali Khan on Sacred Games 2: I am hopeful there will be a way forward

Saif Ali Khan opens up on the ongoing #MeToo movement in the country

Saif Ali Khan, who is getting ready to greet the audience with his next film Baazaar, met for an interaction with the media today. The actor was asked about the ongoing #MeToo movement, and how he reacts to his colleagues being named as alleged sexual harassers. The actor has worked with Sajid Khan in the 2014 film Humshakals. So far, three women have accused Sajid Khan of harassment. Sajid has also stepped down as the director of Housefull 4.

Reacting to the names being outed in India’s #MeToo movement, Saif expressed total disgust. He said, “I don’t even want to call them my colleagues. I don’t think of these guys as my colleagues, I would be very shocked and surprised if a friend of mine was named in this. I think it is disgusting, and I have never liked any kind of bullying, and I know this is something that people do. And they can’t do it.”

On being asked how he thinks Bollywood can become a safer place to women, the 48-year-old-actor said, “By this (the #MeToo movement), and changing your mindset, and your attitude I suppose. Fortunately and unfortunately the media, and this is one of the good things about social media, that you shame people into behaving. Now they’ll think ten times before disrespecting somebody.”

The actor then also spoke about how social media platform is meant for more important issues. He said, “It is a great thing, social media is not just about posting a picture of your cat, it is for important things also.”

Also Read | Sacred Games 2 in jeopardy? Here’s what Netflix has to say

Saif received a lot of appreciation for his work in Netflix’s Sacred Games, which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. With mounting pressure on the project from the raging #MeToo movement, the second season of Sacred Games is reportedly under jeopardy.

On this, Saif said, “They (Netflix) don’t like me talking about it. Even when there is no issue. It is lovely, we don’t have to oversell Netflix, they are a very strong company. They also have very strong values. They are the people who have pioneered this kind of incredibly strong stance against any kind of harassment. So, they are going to look at the way forward, and I am hopeful there will be a way forward.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd