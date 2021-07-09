Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bhoot Police to release on this date

The much anticipated horror-comedy Bhoot Police has a release date. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

On Friday, the streaming platform announced the date by sharing a new poster featuring all the actors. “Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” the caption read.

In the poster, Saif and Yami seem to be ready for the mission, all geared up with their ‘ ghost-busting’ weapons. While Arjun looks like the one with the chants, Jacqueline candidly pouts for a selfie.

Last week, the makers released the looks of the cast members of Bhoot Police. Saif plays Vibhooti, Arjun plays Chiraunji, Jacqueline plays Kanika while Yami will be seen as Maya in the Pavan Kirpalani directorial.

Introducing the two male characters, the director in a statement said, “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film.”

Talking about the release of Bhoot Police, Ramesh Taurani told ETimes, “Look, I was supposed to release ‘Bhoot Police’ in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October.”

Bhoot Police was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, last month, the makers confirmed going for a digital release for the project.