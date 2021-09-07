Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police to release a week early

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam-starrer horror comedy Bhoot Police will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 10, a week prior to its original release date. Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @disneyplushotstarvip,” Arjun wrote alongside the poster of Bhoot Police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The film, directed by Pavan Kripalani, also features Jacqueline Fernandez. It has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

Also Read | Bhoot Police song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Beautiful love ballad with a cliched video

Talking to media at the film’s trailer preview a few days ago, Arjun Kapoor called himself a fan of Saif and said he was excited about sharing screen space with him. “I was quite excited to work with Saif because I am a huge fan and I was an assistant on the sets of Kal Ho Na Ho, too. Initially I was a little apprehensive but working with Saif was a breeze,” he said.

Arjun also opened up about his character. “While I don’t believe in ghosts and stories about witches, I really liked the film’s script. When Rameshji (producer Ramesh Taurani) shared the script with me, I told him about this, and he said 90% of India believes in ghosts and witches, and only 10% don’t. So my character will be relatable to 90% of the audience, and Saif’s will be to only 10%, so I am happy! (chuckles).”