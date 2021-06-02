Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer Bhoot Police to have a digital release

Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, will have a digital release, confirmed producer Ramesh Taurani on Wednesday. The horror-comedy was previously scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10 this year.

Talking about the release of Bhoot Police, Ramesh Taurani told ETimes, “Look, I was supposed to release ‘Bhoot Police’ in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October.”

The film producer also added that he struck a good deal for the OTT release of Bhoot Police. “I have got a good deal. I do not discuss money in the public domain but I can tell you that I have not been shortchanged,” he said.

Bhoot Police has been directed by Pawan Kirpalani. The makers had in February shared an interesting and spooky poster, which revealed the theme of the film.

Speaking about working with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Kriplani had said, “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film.”