Sacred Games co-creator Vikramaditya Motwane thanks Anurag Kashyap, the cast and his team

Sacred Games co-creator Vikramaditya Motwane recently took to Twitter to thank his team for their support and love Sacred Games co-creator Vikramaditya Motwane recently took to Twitter to thank his team for their support and love

Sacred Games co-director Vikramaditya Motwane on Monday took to Twitter to thank everyone associated with the Netflix series. In a rather long thread, he thanked his team for putting together the series, while also extending his gratitude to people who tuned in to watch Sacred Games.

Motwane wrote a post that read, “While we’re in this thankful mood (blame the Korean Soju) I want to take a moment to thank everyone who saw Sacred Games. It’s been only 10 days since it dropped and I cannot believe the reception all of you have given us. So grateful.”

However, the first person he thanked was writer Vikram Chandra for his book upon which the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer is based. “There are some unsung heroes that need to be thanked. Vikram Chandra (NO IT’S NOT @vikramchanda, not that one, sorry about the spam other Vikram) for the amazing novel, and Kelly Luegenbiehl and @ebarmack at Netflix for getting this thing started and sticking with it,” wrote Motwane.

The co-creator of Sacred Games also mentioned writers Varun Grover, Vasant Nath and Smita Singh for creating a “dynamic and energetic” writers room. Motwane thanked his brilliant cast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi and others for their believable performances. The filmmaker gave a special shout out to his partner-in-crime Anurag Kashyap and his producer Arya Menon for their support.

Sacred Games has been receiving both brickbats and applause. The Netflix series had recently been in the news for dialogues that has allegedly insulted former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently expressed his opinion on the issue as he shared a statement saying, “Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh believe the freedom of expression must be policed and controlled but I feel it is a fundamental democratic right.”

