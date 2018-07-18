Sacred Games director Vikramaditya Motwane: Audience isn’t bothered about anything other than the story

Vikramaditya Motwane has directed Sacred Games along with Anurag Kashyap. Vikramaditya Motwane has directed Sacred Games along with Anurag Kashyap.

Netflix original series Sacred Games which has been adapted from Vikram Chandra’s book of the same name is getting rave reviews for being hard-hitting, gripping and bold, to say the least. The series has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, who recently spoke to indianexpress.com, sharing what it takes to translate a book onto the screen.

Starting the chat, we asked Vikramaditya what was it that intrigued him to pick Sacred Games as his latest project? “Whether it is a book or whether it is a series, the story is great. That’s what gets us excited about the thing in the first place. We did it because we liked the story. We did it because we were getting to do a series in India, in the local language and all that kind of stuff, and the freedom that we got to end up making it. So, that’s the excitement. If the story is good, that’s the main thing. The audience isn’t bothered about anything other than the story,” the filmmaker shared.

A still from Sacred Games starring A still from Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte

Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte among others. The crime thriller has Saif playing cop Sartaj Singh, Radhika as an intelligence officer and Nawazuddin dons the role of a ruthless gangster Gaitonde. While Vikram has directed the Saif-Radhika portions, Anurag has helmed Nawaz’s story.

We further probe Vikram about the difference in making a film and a web show. “Other than the writing format, which is a slightly different format, I realised it is actually a more interesting format while doing it. I had more fun in developing an eight-episode thing because somewhere I don’t want to come out of a character once into it. You want to discover every nuance of the character, take them through all kinds of journeys. It’s like ‘drag your character through the mud’. So, that’s lovely. The shooting part is the same,” he explained.

Sacred Games began streaming on Netflix on July 6. The show, which ended on a cliffhanger, is expected to have its second season, though nothing has been confirmed by the makers as yet.

