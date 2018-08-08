Sacred Games directors on second season: It will happen when it’s supposed to happen

Sacred Games directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about their collaboration with Netflix. Sacred Games directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about their collaboration with Netflix.

Sacred Games has changed the game for streaming platforms in India and everyone associated with the show is having their time under the sun. The series directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane answered some fan queries via a Facebook live on the Reliance Entertainment page. They spoke about their experience of working with Netflix, how it feels like to have a hit under their belt and much more.

When asked if the process of shooting the Netflix series was any different than shooting for a film, Motwane said, “The shooting is exactly the same. We had to cover more dialogue or action so we had to mentally adapt ourselves. As it is we had to give a cinematic feel, the idea of Netflix is to deliver a certain quality. It shouldn’t be that it’s good for an Indian show, it should be a good show.”

The directors shared that they initially thought that Netflix had a niche audience but upon the release of Sacred Games they have realised that the reach of this platform is much wider. Vikramaditya shared, “I am shocked and happily surprised that how broad the show has gone. On IMDB, in one month, it has got more votes than Sanju and Dev D, Udaan, Wasseypur and all the others.”

The rise of on-demand platforms has given viewers the freedom to watch what they want and more importantly when they want. The Sacred Games directors feel that this probably is one of the reasons for their show’s success. Motwane said, “The fact that you can watch the show anywhere at any time legally is new. The freedom that people have started discovering is what is also driving the viewership well.”

Fans have been asking about the second season of Sacred Games and the directors were asked the same question as well. Anurag Kashyap said, “It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen”. He also recounted that at the time of Gangs of Wasseypur, he was asked about the second part and when they eventually released it, he was told that it was too soon.

It looks like the audience will have to wait a little longer to get an official confirmation on the second season of Sacred Games.

