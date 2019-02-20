It’s a wrap for Sacred Games Season 2

Netflix’s Sacred games ended on a cliffhanger and the second season is being highly awaited by fans. The wait is almost over as Anurag Kashyap recently shared that they have wrapped up the shooting.

In an Instagram post, Anurag wrote, “And its a wrap . Video/pic courtesy @ishikamohanmotwane Sacred Games 2”

The first season of Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The second season, however, is being co-directed by Kashyap and Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan while Motwane still serves as showrunner.

The first season of Sacred Games ended with Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, discovering the bunker that could be the key to saving Mumbai.

Sacred Games received tremendous reviews from fans and critics alike. In the next season, Sartaj has to race against time to save the city of Mumbai as he uncovers Gaitonde’s life. Pankaj Tripathi, who was seen in a small role in the first season, will have a bigger part this time.

Based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games became a global hit and has since given way to many more Netflix originals originating from India.