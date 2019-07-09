Sacred Games Season 2 trailer: The most anticipated Indian web series is back

The wait is over as Netflix just dropped the trailer of the much-awaited second season of Sacred Games. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, the series comes back on August 15.

In the trailer, we see some faces from the first season but there are a few new additions as well. This year, actors Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin join the cast.

From the trailer, we can see the story is still proceeding in two timelines as it did in the first season. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Guruji, was only introduced in the first season but looks like he holds the key to saving the city of Mumbai this season.

Watch the trailer of Sacred Games 2 here:

Sacred Games changed the face of digital programming in India after its highly successful first season. This year, the series is being directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Vikramaditya Motwane serves as the showrunner.

Sacred Games is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra and the series is written by an excellent team of writers including Varun Grover. The first season was applauded for its excellent performances, writing, direction and even music and it looks this season will up the ante.

Sacred Games Season 2 premieres on August 15.