Sacred Games Season 2 trailer: Key takeaways

The first trailer of Netflix original series Sacred Games 2 has finally dropped and it looks like the show is going to get bigger and better with the new season. Starring a host of talented actors including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin among others, Season 2 will start streaming from August 15 on Netflix.

Gaitonde’s story continues

The first season of the show dealt with two storylines, the second season will most likely continue with this narrative style. In the opening sequence, we are shown that Bunty gets a phone call from the ‘God’ of gangsters himself. While in the first season, Gaitonde had shot himself and we were shown his story in flashback, the second one promises to further delve into the intricacies of his tale and how he got mixed up with the big, bad world of underworld.

Everything is at stake

Season 1 of the show had the entire city of Mumbai at the cusp of great danger. However, in the second season, that danger will get multiplied as we hear Gaitonde’s voice say at one point, “Ye khel aapse, mujhse, bada hai” (This game is bigger than us). Maybe the world itself will suffer at large if the bad guys go ahead with their plan? In fact, when one police officer says that the clue they have received reads, ‘It’s time for war.’ Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh asks, “Like Hiroshima and Nagasaki?” Therefore, hinting at a global-level threat.

Guruji

Pankaj Tripathi’s character Guruji was briefly introduced in the first season as someone who had been as a kind of a father figure in Gaitonde’s life. The hype surrounding the role being essayed by Pankaj Tripathi is high as it is being said that Guruji holds the key to unraveling the past of Gaitonde and in all probability the future of the city.

“Guruji is a larger-than-life part and will become the most sought-after character in the series. My character becomes as big as Gaitonde,” Mid-day had earlier quoted Tripathi as saying. Perhaps a bigger battle between the two characters lies in wait for the fans.

New players of the game

The game is old, but a few new faces have been introduced in the show, most prominently in the form of Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. As far as the trailer is concerned, it looks like Kalki’s Batya is one of the main followers of Guruji. Maybe her character is Guruji’s partner, not only in the romantic sense, but also as a major aid who helps his diabolical plans come to life.

Ranvir Shorey’s Shahid Khan, on the other hand, gives the impression of a wet-behind-the-ears but sincere police officer. “My character in Sacred Games 2, Shahid Khan, is a complete departure from any of the roles I have played before, and I am looking forward to fans across the world binging on the new season,” Ranvir had earlier said of his character in the show.

Sacred Games Season 2 will comprise of eight episodes. It has been helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap.