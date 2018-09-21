Sacred Games is coming back with a second season, confirms Netflix

Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan will direct Sacred Games 2. Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan will direct Sacred Games 2.

After ending the first season of Sacred Games with a cliffhanger, Netflix on Friday made an official announcement that the popular original series will return for a second season. According to the makers, the second season will have Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) trying to save his city. Ganesh Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) track will have him trying to retain his position as the don of Mumbai.

We met Ganesh’s first two fathers in the first season and while we were introduced to the third one, played by Pankaj Tripathi, we did not get to know much about him. But this season will have him play a pivotal role. The second season will be shot in India and various international locations as well.

Anurag Kashyap will continue to direct Nawazuddin’s track and Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan fame) will take over from Vikramaditya Motwane to direct Sartaj Singh’s track. Vikramaditya will continue in his role of being the showrunner and Varun Grover will continue being the lead writer.

This season will witness a few new faces and some from the previous season will make a comeback.

Erik Barmack, Vice President, International Originals at Netflix, said, “We’ve been thrilled by the response to Sacred Games from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high quality production. It’s incredibly exciting for us to take the story of Sacred Games forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season.”

Sacred Games was the first Indian Netflix original and received a great response from the audience worldwide.

