Sacred Games Season 2: Here is what you can expect from the Netflix original

Netflix has released a new promo on YouTube that goes behind the scenes of Sacred Game season 2. The video, titled ‘What to expect’ teases what is to come in the second season of the hugely popular Netflix show.

The clip features short interviews with the cast and crew members. We are certainly going to learn more about the mysteries that the first season left unresolved. There are several shots of Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) going on a rampage in Africa after being freed from prison.

Saif Ali Khan speaks about his cop character Sartaj Singh’s quest to save the city of Mumbai from something catastrophic Gaitonde has planned. However, the gangster shot himself in the head before the cop could find out what.

Pankaj Tripathi’s character will be huge in the second season. He was briefly seen in the first season as someone who had been as a kind of a father figure in Gaitonde’s life and holds the key to unraveling his past. We will also hopefully learn the ‘balidaan’ or sacrifice he talks about in the promos.

Sacred Games is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The second season of Sacred Games will be helmed by Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, the series also stars Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Luke Kenny, Surveen Chawla and Jatin Sarna among others.

Sacred Games season 2 is set to premiere on August 15.