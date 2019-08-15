Sacred Games Season 2 first impression: Exactly what your long weekend needs

The first season of Sacred Games set a benchmark for Indian web series. The show was at par with many international shows and the Indian audience had never seen anything this good on the digital platform. Every show that we have seen since has been compared to Sacred Games. Naturally, the comparison was going to creep in here as well and it’s impressive to see that this season has everything that made the first one an instant hit.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger and with only 13 days to go until D-day, it was up to Sartaj Singh to save his city. This time, the story starts exactly from that point. We continue in two parallel timelines with Sartaj continuing his hunt for Guruji and finding out the truth about the upcoming nuclear disaster and Gaitonde finding his way after he was broken out of jail in the last season.

In terms of story, without giving much away, we can say that just with the first episode, the binge-watching is bound to start again. Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj has a new pal in his investigation and though he is no Katekar, his energy fuels the tension that is much needed with the threat of a nuclear war. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Gaitonde has moved on after his stint in jail but his actions haven’t changed. Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji brings an undeniable charisma on screen that is sure to leave you spellbound. The political and social issues dealt here might ruffle some feathers but that wouldn’t be the first time that Kashyap’s work invites controversy.

This season is written by Varun Grover, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave and Pooja Tolani and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Ghaywan steps into Vikramaditya Motwane’s shoes and it’s pleasing to see that the grammar of the show hasn’t changed much. The concept of dividing shows into seasons is still new in India and so it is a delight to see that the multiple character storylines have been carried on to the second season with ease.

After watching the first two episodes of Sacred Games 2, we recommend that you spend this long weekend watching the Netflix series in the comfort of your home.