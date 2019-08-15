Sacred Games Season 2 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers on Thursday leaked all the episodes of Sacred Games Season 2. The eight episodes of the Netflix series were released on the streaming website on August 15 and just within a few hours, the episodes were available on the piracy website.

Sacred Games is among the many shows that have ended up on Tamilrockers. Shows like Game of Thrones, Narcos and many others have ended up on the piracy website. Hollywood, Bollywood and south Indian films also end up getting leaked.

Sacred Games Season 2, meanwhile, has opened to good reviews. The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik wrote in her review, “The show is a grim warning, and a reflection of the dark turbulent times that the world and our country is currently facing. The bomb is literally upon us, and if we don’t get our act together, well, we might not have a Sartaj Singh to save us. The eight 50-minute episodes are intense, layered and keep you on edge. Part one was the beginning of the slow burn. By part two, it has simmered to near perfection.”

Sacred Games Season 2 will generate more curiosity over the weekend as the show gains steam. Within a few hours of its release, the show has already started trending on social media.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, the show has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan.