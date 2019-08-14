Here’s what happened in Sacred Games Season 1 Episode 8

Anjali’s (Radhika Apte) dead body is found by the cops and Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) is caught by Malcolm (Luke Kenny). In a shocking move, Malcolm cuts off Sartaj’s thumb. Before he can chop off his hand, the police show up.

After a shootout, where Malcolm manages to get away, Sartaj finally finds out that the consignment that was being shipped in Bhosle’s (Girish Kulkarni) trucks were weapons.

Bhosle is interrogated by RAW agents after Anjali’s death. He does not give up much but keeps repeating that the country is in danger.

In Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) timeline, we get to know that he is reunited with his long lost friend Mathu in prison. Time in jail is tough for him as the cops beat him all day long and his life is in danger because of Isa’s goons. Here, Dilbagh Singh feeds him food and water as the authorities are starving him.

It is here that Gaitonde talks to Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) over the phone for the first time and credits him for his survival.

While staying at his mother’s house, Sartaj chances upon Guruji’s television program and is reminded of Gaitonde’s words. The mandala at the hide-out, Guruji’s show and many other places leads him back to the place where he first met Gaitonde.

Sartaj discovers an underground bunker that holds supplies to survive through a nuclear blast and a dead body with Trivedi’s ID.

Sacred Games is available on Netflix.