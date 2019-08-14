Here’s what happened in Sacred Games Season 1 Episode 7

The episode begins with Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) finding the many passports of actor Zoya Mirza (Elnaaz Norouzi) in Jojo’s (Surveen Chawla) files. He manages to meet her and finds out that she knew Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and last met him a week before his death. He had warned her to leave Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) finds Malcolm’s (Luke Kenny) history and reports to her bosses that he is an internationally wanted criminal. Sartaj apologises to Anjali for Bunty’s shootout and reveals all the details he has gotten from Zoya. They reach an NGO called Blue Global and also find out Trivedi’s details. The NGO is just a front for water tankers and is operated by Home Minister Bhosle (Girish Kulkarni).

Gaitonde’s voice over then introduces us to Trivedi (Chittaranjan Tripathy) and how he first met him. Trivedi is also a follower of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), Gaitonde’s third father.

In the wake of Babri Masjid demolition, the rivalry between Isa and Gaitonde intensifies and at a shootout at Gaitonde’s house, Subhadra (Rajshri Deshpande) dies.

Soon after, Gaitonde is arrested and is severely beaten up by Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi) over many days. It is here that he meets Sartaj’s father Dilbagh Singh (Jaipreet Singh). Because of his kind nature, Singh helps Gaitonde when he is locked in solitary confinement which explains Gaitonde’s kind attitude towards Sartaj.

Anjali reaches Trivedi’s residence and is shot by Malcolm.

Sacred Games is available on Netflix.