Here’s what happened in Sacred Games Season 1 Episode 6

Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is desperately trying to find out about the mole in his gang but can’t gather much information until Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi) shows up with a video cassette. The tape shows that it is actually Bada Badariya who is Isa’s agent in the gang.

Gaitonde kills Bada and Chota Badariya to restore balance in his gang.

Katekar (Jitendra Joshi) starts investigating the Bengali Bura case. As the investigation deepens, Katekar and Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) corner the three boys involved in the robbery but one of them stabs Katekar and runs away. Sartaj follows him and shoots him.

By the time Sartaj returns, Katekar is dead.

Zoya Mirza (Elnaaz Norouzi) meets DCP Parulkar again to enquire about Jojo’s (Surveen Chawla) files. She pins her self inflicted injury on her drug addict boyfriend and eventually gets him arrested.

As the episode closes, Sartaj realises that one of the women in Jojo’s files is Zoya Mirza. Meanwhile, Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) finds her first clue about Malcolm (Luke Kenny) who has only operated as a shadow until now.

