Here’s what happened in Sacred Games Season 1 Episode 5

The episode opens with Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) finding Kukoo’s (Kubra Sait) dead body.

In the present timeline, Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) and Majid (Aamir Bashir) go to find Bunty (Jatin Sarna) and rescue Nayanika (Geetanjali Thapa) but a shootout begins and Bunty is shot dead. Unknown to anyone, it’s Malcolm (Luke Kenny) who pulls the trigger. Nayanika too is dead at the end of the shootout.

Sartaj finally gives in against his will and gives false testimony in the encounter case to save DCP Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi).

Parulkar and Majid plan to hack Bhosle’s email so they can find more information on Trivedi. They pin Bunty’s death on a rival gang during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Anjali Mathur (Radikha Apte) gives similar information to her superiors in RAW. She puts the blame of Bunty’s death on a rival gang.

During Gaitonde’s timeline in Bombay 1992, the enmity between his and Isa’s gang is at its peak. There is tension rising amongst Gaitonde’s gang as well. After Bunty kills an important member of Isa’s gang, Isa plans his revenge.

Isa takes his revenge by killing Paritosh (Muni Jha), Gaitonde’s closest aide.

Gaitonde realises that this is the work of a mole and first assumes Bunty is the culprit. In this episode, he marries his housemaid Subhadra (Rajshri Deshpande).

Sacred Games is available on Netflix.