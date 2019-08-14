Here’s what happened in Sacred Games Season 1 Episode 4

Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) and Anjali’s (Radhika Apte) plan goes awry as Bunty (Jatin Sarna) discovers Nayanika’s (Geetanjali Thapa) hidden camera almost instantly. Sartaj follows the getaway vehicle and reaches an abandoned warehouse where Bunty is supplying something to Malcolm (Luke Kenny).

Sartaj overhears that Bunty is only following Gaitonde’s instructions and is aware of the big thing that is going to destroy the city.

Meanwhile, Kanta Bai (Shalini Vatsa) comes to see Bunty who is hiding somewhere and finds that Nayanika is his hostage. Bunty strikes a deal with Anjali that he will tell her everything if she gets him out of the country.

Sartaj finds out and goes to Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi). He tells him the police can still take away the case from RAW if they arrest Bunty.

In Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) timeline, we find out that there are differences creeping up in the gang because of the Hindu-Muslim divide. Even though Gaitonde personally does not wish to play the politics of religion, he realises that he can conveniently make money out of it.

Gaitonde has now realised that the real game-changer is politics and his rivalry with Suleman Isa is now a battle of the religions. In one of the big reveals of the series, Gaitonde finds out that Kukoo (Kubra Sait) has a penis but his love for her does not change at all.

A shootout ensues at Gaitonde’s party where he sees Kukoo for the last time.

Sacred Games is available on Netflix.