Here’s what happened in Sacred Games Season 1 Episode 3

In the present timeline, Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) and Katekar (Jitendra Joshi) find a file at Jojo’s (Surveen Chawla) house and it contains the photographs of popular TV actress Nayanika (Geetanjali Thapa). Sartaj questions Nayanika and she leads him to a gangster’s house which is quite a mansion.

Sartaj and Katekar are quite awestruck at the house where they find a camera and discover that the gangster in question is Bunty (Jatin Sarna), one of Gaitonde’s old aides. Nayanika is forced into giving sexual favours to Bunty. She is questioned by Sartaj and Anjali (Radhika Apte) and they ask her to be their pawn.

Sartaj and Anjali ask Nayanika to confront Bunty so they can record the information that he has about the big plan.

Bhosle (Girish Kulkarni), who is now the Home Minister, was an up and comer in Gaitonde’s heyday. His old papers have a photo of Sartaj Singh’s father. He is busy destroying evidence that could link him to Gaitonde.

Meanwhile, Zoya Mirza (Elnaaz Norouzi) goes on a dinner with Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi), where she asks him to give her access to Jojo’s file as she wants to cover her tracks.

In Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) timeline, we are taken to 1986. Gaitonde meets Kukoo (Kubra Sait) and asks her to join him. After a confrontation at the night club between Isa and Gaitonde’s members, Kukoo leaves with Ganesh.

Sacred Games is available on Netflix.