Sacred Games reunion: Radhika Apte parties with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane

Actor Radhika Apte has been part of several successful Netflix projects and the latest addition to the list is Monica O My Darling. Radhika recently celebrated the success of her film at a party, which was attended by the team of her hit Netflix show Sacred Games as well.

Sharing a photo of herself posing alongside filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Neeraj Ghaywan and writer Varun Grover, Radhika wrote, “Sacred games reunion ♥️.” While Sacred Games was directed by Anurag, Vikramaditya and Neeraj, it was co-written by Varun and six other writers including Vasant Nath, Smita Singh, Prakhar Sharma, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave and Pooja Tolani.

In Monika O My Darling, Radhika Apte plays the role of ACP Vijayshanti Naidu, who is investigating the murder of Monica. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Monica, who uses her charm to seduce men and then blackmail them later. Huma’s performance in the crime thriller was appreciated by the audience.

In a recent interview, Huma Qureshi said that she owned her character in Monika O My Darling and compared it to James Bond. Huma told Connect FM Canada, “I never judge Monica, none of us ever judge Monica. It’s about owning it. It’s like saying that acha tumhare baare mein agar log bura bolte hai then wear that like a badge of honour. Make that your calling card. She is just living her life. James Bond goes around seducing women to get what he wants. How different is Monica? She is James Bond in a red dress.”