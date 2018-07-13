Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande: I am getting messages saying I am a porn star

Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande in a still from the Netflix show Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande in a still from the Netflix show

Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande, who plays Subhadra in the Netflix series, is earning praise and brickbats for her performance in the show. The actor, who has done an intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the crime drama, recently revealed in an interview that she is being called a porn star for filming a topless sequence.

When Spotboye asked whether she was uncomfortable shooting the scene, Rajshri said, “Nope. Of course, real sex is not happening. But enough of camera cheating, these are times of real cinema. In Sacred Games too, we have a lovemaking scene. It was a big thing for me to open up my blouse, but I did it. But little did I know that my pictures from that scene will start circulating on WhatsApp. Collages have been made saying: Hot Indian Actress With Mangalsutra! And, the scene has made way to porn sites. Worse still, I am getting messages saying that I am a porn star.”

Meanwhile, The Delhi High Court will hear on July 16 a plea against Sacred Games over certain scenes that are allegedly derogatory to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Petitioner Nikhil Bhalla, in the petition filed through advocate Shashank Garg, contended that the show “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots”.

Sacred Games has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The eight-part series stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

