Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The one who only does hero roles is the biggest typecast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a notorious crime lord Ganesh Eknath Gaitonde in Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix first Indian original Sacred Games is getting rave reviews. So much so, that many reviews have called him the mainstay of the web series. Gaitonde is ruthless, unapologetic and doesn’t shy away from calling himself “God”. As Gaitonde takes the viewers on his journey, you end up feeling for him emotionally. But as much as his fans are loving Nawaz as the gangster, does he even think alike?

Nawaz recently got in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, while promoting his latest outing. The actor took the question of getting stereotyped in gangster roles in his stride, and instead took a jibe at other heroes who actually remain typecast their entire career.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with co-actors Jatin Sarna and Anil Charanjeett in Sacred Games.

Pointing at how he has done enough varied characters, he said, “I’ve done four gangster roles and I’ll do two more. (laughs) Why don’t you ask this question to the hero, that why does he do the same role in every film? He is the one who’s been typecast. Which hero has done something new? For the entire 35 years in all the films, the one who only does hero roles is the biggest typecast. I’ve only done four films with gangster roles and everyone keeps asking me this. I’ve done a cop role, I’m doing Manto, it’s only me who is doing different things.”

Sacred Games also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The Netflix show is an adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s book by the same name and has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Nawazuddin’s portions have been helmed by Anurag.

