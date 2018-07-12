Netflix show Sacred Games leaked on Tamilrockers

Netflix’s Sacred Games leaked online: Saif Ali Khan’s web series Sacred Games is currently streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Sacred Games leaked online: Saif Ali Khan’s web series Sacred Games is currently streaming on Netflix.

While Sacred Games is getting love and appreciation for its gripping storytelling and some extraordinary performances, the makers of the web series along with online streaming giant Netflix have something to be worried about. The series, which is India’s first original on Netflix, has been leaked to piracy site Tamilrockers.

Sacred Games is based on the book by Vikram Chandra of the same name. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the gangster thriller stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte among others.

Tamilrockers, which is notorious for leaking pirated versions of Indian films on its site, had recently faced the wrath of fans when Rajinikanth’s Kaala also found its way onto it. Now, with Sacred Games being its latest victim, it is surely going to be a setback for Netflix.

Sacred Games has also run into some legal trouble days after its release. A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to remove some “offensive scenes”, calling some of its content inappropriate and derogatory in nature. The complaint alleges that the reputation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has been harmed on the show.

The petition filed by advocate Nikhil Bhalla, claims that Sacred Games “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots, which is maligning the reputation of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his descendants and also defames him intentionally.”

