Sacred Games has changed the way people looked at Indian content: Samir Kochhar

“I think I just made the right choices,” exclaimed Samir Kochhar, as we discussed his successful stint in the digital medium. Starting off with The Test Case, he followed it up with Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2, Dhan Dhana Dhan and more recently the Netflix original Sacred Games.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Samir said, “Sacred Games has changed the way people looked at Indian content. I think it’s our answer to the world. The show has been lauded throughout for its international quality. I feel so proud that I could be associated with it.”

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles, Sacred Games has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Talking about working with stalwarts, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor shared, “It was a lifetime experience for me. Though I majorly worked with Vikram in the show, I am a fan of Anurag’s work. Also, these actors are supremely talented. The passion and dedication that they bring to the table, motivate you to give your best. I am really looking forward to the next season now. And I hope I have much more to do in it.”

Saas-bahu dramas are believed to be a favourite of the TV audience. However, the 38-year-old actor said that it’s a rather generalised belief. He said, “My family and friends have been calling me saying that they binge-watched Sacred Games. And a lot of them also enjoy television shows. It’s quite a wrong assumption that our viewers do not enjoy different concepts. I think it’s all about the quality of content and presentation. And above all, it should also be entertaining.”

The lines between tv, movie and web industry are becoming increasingly blurred. Talking about actors and filmmakers juggling between the mediums. Samir shared, “With digital medium strengthening, I think it wouldn’t be long that all mediums will have the same audience. Times have changed and now more than appointment viewing, people prefer watching TV shows on the go. As for films, they too find a space in the digital world soon after release. I think it would all soon become a big happy family. There wouldn’t be a fixed format as people would focus more on experimenting and producing quality stuff.”

While a movie’s success is measured by the money it mints, television shows have ratings. We asked Samir his opinion on how one judges the success of a web show. “It’s really difficult at the moment. You don’t know how credible these ratings are anyway. But I was told that when Sacred Games launched, it was trending worldwide at number six. I think you can only gauge the popularity in terms of the buzz it creates,” he shared with a smile.

