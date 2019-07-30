Sacred Games 2 teaser: Ganesh Gaitonde finds his match in Jojo

A new teaser of Sacred Games season 2 is out. The clip features Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde conversing on the phone with Surveen Chawla’s Jojo. Chawla’s character appeared briefly in the first season. In the second season, she has a meaty role.

Advertising

“Whenever I missed Mumbai,” Gaitonde says in the clip, “I would call two people, one was Jojo.” He then talks to Jojo and jokingly threatens to kill her. But Jojo doesn’t seem to care.

Jojo says she has tried to kill herself already four times, to no avail. Gaitonde says he would like to meet her before she dies. In reply, Jojo utters an expletive.

Talking about her character Jojo, Surveen Chawla had said, “Jojo is somebody who is not afraid of Gaitonde–she is just amazing. In season 2, I think you are going to find out why. She has a tremendous impact on Gaitonde’s life in every way.”

Sacred Games is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The second season of Sacred Games will be helmed by Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Surveen Chawla, the series also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Luke Kenny and Jatin Sarna among others.

Sacred Games season 2 returns on August 15.