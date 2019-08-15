Sacred Games 2 review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Sacred Games 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey among others.
Sacred Games Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix today. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde and Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh, the first season of the series was loved by viewers. The stellar cast and the impeccable storytelling compelled them to binge the eight episodes of the first season and as it ended on a cliffhanger, viewers are sure to come back for the remainder of the story.
The first season ended with Sartaj Singh discovering a bunker which looked like a safe house in case of a nuclear disaster. The dead inside body carried the ID card of Trivedi and with only a few days until D-day, Sartaj has to figure out the puzzle and stop the disaster.
Sacred Games is being directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan with Vikramaditya Motwane as the showrunner. The show is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The book has been ably adapted by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games 2.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Gaitonde
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Gaitonde is not a real-life character unlike some of the roles I have played in the past. So, creatively, there was a lot of freedom as long as I stuck to the script, I could toy with him in season one. People often see me during promotions of other films and yell ‘Gaitonde! Gaitonde!’ as if I’m him in real life. It is of course a good feeling because it means I have been able to execute a complex character and make him so believable in real life.”
In this season of Sacred Games, we will get to meet new characters. This includes Kalki Koechlin's Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey's Shahid Khan. This season will also see characters of Surveen Chawla's Jojo Mascarenas and Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji have an independent arc. In the first season, they were frequently mentioned but we did not get to see them much on screen.
A few popular characters died in the first season and the audience is sure to miss their presence this time around. Kubra Sait's Kukoo, Radhika Apte's Anjali Mathur, Jitendra Joshi's Katekar, Rajshri Deshpande's Subhadra died in the first season but it is yet to be known if they will come back on screen as the show has multiple timelines.
The first season did not delve much into the actual 'Sacred Games' but the makers promise to tell the story this time around. It is yet to be seen if the show will come back for a subsequent third season.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Gaitonde
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Gaitonde is not a real-life character unlike some of the roles I have played in the past. So, creatively, there was a lot of freedom as long as I stuck to the script, I could toy with him in season one. People often see me during promotions of other films and yell ‘Gaitonde! Gaitonde!’ as if I’m him in real life. It is of course a good feeling because it means I have been able to execute a complex character and make him so believable in real life.”