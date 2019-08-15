Sacred Games 2 review and release LIVE UPDATES

Sacred Games Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix today. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde and Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh, the first season of the series was loved by viewers. The stellar cast and the impeccable storytelling compelled them to binge the eight episodes of the first season and as it ended on a cliffhanger, viewers are sure to come back for the remainder of the story.

The first season ended with Sartaj Singh discovering a bunker which looked like a safe house in case of a nuclear disaster. The dead inside body carried the ID card of Trivedi and with only a few days until D-day, Sartaj has to figure out the puzzle and stop the disaster.

Sacred Games is being directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan with Vikramaditya Motwane as the showrunner. The show is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The book has been ably adapted by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath.