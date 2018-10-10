Follow Us:
Sacred Games 2 in jeopardy? Here’s what Netlfix has to say

Netflix has a very strict policy against sexual harassment and there might be some effect of the same on the second season of Sacred Games after writer Varun Grover was accused of sexual harassment.

Published: October 10, 2018 7:22:49 pm

sacred games 2 varun grover harassment allegations Sacred Games 2 might be in jeopardy after harassment allegations against Varun Grover.

Writer Varun Grover has been accused of allegedly harassing a woman during his college days. The woman shared her story anonymously on Twitter in the wake of #MeToo movement in India. However, Grover, who has also written the Netflix series Sacred Games, has denied all the charges.

Amid these allegations, it looks like Netflix will make some changes to the second season of Sacred Games. A statement by Netflix said, “At this time, we are evaluating options on the path forward.”

Sacred Games was Netflix’s first original in India and received a tremendous response. For the second season, Netflix had already announced that Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan would be directing the series with Vikramaditya Motwane being the show-runner.

Earlier the year, Netflix fired House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual harassment. The last season of the show will premiere soon sans Spacey.

