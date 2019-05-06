Sacred Games Season 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin to play pivotal roles

Netflix on Monday announced the cast for the second season of beloved series Sacred Games. The first season, starring Saif Ali Khan as police officer Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Mumbai’s kingpin Gaitonde, was received with open arms globally. The new cast includes names like Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. The talented Pankaj Tripathi will be reprising his role of the mysterious Guruji that was briefly introduced in the first season.

While Kalki will essay a character called Batya, Ranvir will be joining the cast as Shahid Khan. The duo will play crucial roles in the unravelling of a new mystery as the cat and mouse chase of Sartaj and Gaitonde continue.

Pankaj Tripathi, who has been dominating both small and big screen of late, will be seen playing a larger and more pivotal role in the Netflix series the second time around. In the first season, Pankaj had been introduced in the show as Giatonde’s ‘third father.’

Talking about Sacred Games, Kalki said, “Personally, I am a fan of the series, and it is super awesome to be a part of the Sacred Games and Netflix family. Season 2 promises to be much more exciting and I cannot wait for viewers to watch me in the series.”

Ranvir Shorey shared a few details about his character. He said, “The digital platform is so empowering and working on this audience-favourite show has been an absolute delight! My character in Sacred Games 2, Shahid Khan, is a complete departure from any of the roles I have played before, and I am looking forward to fans across the world bingeing on the new season.’’

Season 2’s Gaitonde track will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap, while Neeraj Ghaywan will direct Sartaj’s story. Based on Vikram Chandra’s book of the same name, the second season of Sacred Games will premiere later this year.