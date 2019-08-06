Upcoming Indian web series of 2019: Sacred Games 2, The Verdict, Inside Edge 2 and others

Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven, The Final Call and The Kota Factory are some of the web series which kept us hooked to the screens in the first half of 2019. Digital platforms gave stiff competition to the movies and delivered binge-worthy content to the audience.

Advertising

Now, apart from an interesting lineup of Bollywood and Hollywood films, several web series are also expected to begin streaming in the second half of 2019.

Here is a list of all the Indian web series releasing in 2019:

NETFLIX

1. Sacred Games 2: August 15

Netflix’s first Indian web series Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kubbra Sait and Radhika Apte among others, captured the attention of the Indian audience with its intriguing narrative and stellar performances. Now, after a long wait, the Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan directorial is returning with its second season on August 15. This time, the plot will get interesting with Pankaj Tripathi joining the show as Guruji. Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin are also a part of the cast.

Advertising

2. Bard Of Blood: September 27

The seven-episode Netflix show is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s bestselling book of the same name. The official logline of the show reads, “The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.” While Emraan Hashmi makes his digital debut with the show, it also stars Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhail Nayyar, Danish Hussain, Amit Bimrot, Akshat R Chopra and Ajay Mahendru. Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing the Ribhu Das Gupta directorial.

I spy with my little eye a first look at @emraanhashmi in #BardOfBlood. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ifKFaj1iFe — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 6, 2019

3. Baahubali: Before the Beginning

Netflix original series Baahubali: Before the Beginning will delve deeper into the character of Sivagami and will trace her rise to power in Mahishmati kingdom. Mrunal Thakur will step into the shoes of Ramya Krishnan who essayed the role of Sivagami in the movies. Elaborating on the show’s narrative, director Deva Katta had earlier said in a statement, “The story backtracks to the beginning of Baahubali, about 75 years from the conclusion of the Baahubali story. We are digging deeper into the story with the characters, within the Mahishmati world.”

Netflix has made the year even more interesting by announcing its five Indian originals titled Betaal, Mai, Masaba Masaba, Messy and Bombay Begums.

ALTBALAJI

4. The Verdict: State vs Nanavati

The streaming platform ALTBalaji has an interesting lineup of shows in its kitty. One of the biggest it has to offer is the courtroom drama The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. The show is based on the infamous criminal case of K.M. Nanavati vs the State of Maharashtra. On April 27, 1959, a Parsi Naval Officer pumped three bullets from his 38 Smith and Wesson revolver into a rich Sindhi businessman after he found his wife was involved with him.

5. Cold Lassi Chicken Masala: August 30

After winning hearts as Dr Naushad Rizvi in ALTBalaji’s Haq Se, Rajeev Khandelwal is all set to return to the streaming platform with a romantic drama titled Cold Lassi Chicken Masala. The show also marks the digital debut of TV actor Divyanka Tripathi. The show will revolve around Vikram (Rajeev) and Nitya (Divyanka), two aspiring chefs who meet in Bhopal. While Nitya has struggled and worked her way up in life against all odds, Vikram has had a protective carefree upbringing. The show starts streaming on August 30.

6. Broken But Beautiful 2

After a successful season one, the makers of Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi’s romantic drama Broken But Beautiful have started work on its second season. The first season ended with Vikrant and Harleen’s characters breaking the shackles and moving away from their past. The music of the web show gained popularity among the masses and started the trend of using original soundtracks in Indian web series. The second season is expected to release in the latter half of the year.

7. M.O.M-Mission Over Mars

Featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in the lead roles, M.O.M. is inspired by the space mission launched in November 2013. The uplifting story of four women scientists will chart the journey of ISA’s (Indian Space Agency) Mission on Mars, right from inception to execution. It will also showcase the multi-dimensional lives these women lead as wives, daughters, mothers and space scientists.

8. Mentalhood

The other big-budget project of ALTBalaji, Mentalhood has an interesting lineup of actors including Karishma Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea. Mentalhood highlights the journey of a modern parent. Directed by Karishma Kohli, the web series will most likely release by the end of 2019.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

9. Mirzapur 2

Announced in February 2019, the second season of the gangster drama is expected to roll out by the end of this year. The first season starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. It had nine episodes and revolved around the rule of mafia dons, rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Media & Entertainment, the web series received good reviews from the audience and critics alike.

10. Inside Edge 2

The first look of the second season of Inside Edge was unveiled by the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Prime Day. The debut season of the much-loved sports web series, starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virani, Angad Bedi and Sayani Gupta, left the viewers on a cliffhanger and they were left with questions like: Does Vikrant survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashisth leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Handa’s team? What happens to Prashanth Kanaujia after he fires the lethal gunshot? and Who is Bhaisahab? Now, if the second season gives answers to these or not will be known soon.

11. Breathe Season 2

Amazon Prime Video also released the first look of Abhishek Bachchan’s psychological thriller Breathe 2. The first season of the show had R Madhavan in the lead role. Created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of the series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the first season. Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank are also the writers of the show. Amit Sadh is returning as senior inspector Kabir Sawant and Malayalam actor and singer Nithya Menen has also joined the cast of the show.

12. The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee headlines the Amazon Prime Video original The Family Man along with National Award-winning actress Priyamani. Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the web series is based on the life of an agent of India’s National Intelligence Agency who is out to save the country from terrorism but he also has the responsibility to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure and low paying job. The show is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Talking about his digital debut, Bajpayee had earlier said, “The Family Man tells an important story that pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung.” The show also features Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary.

13. Bandish Bandits

A love story, Bandish Bandits marks the debut of music composer trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy in the digital space. It is a story Radhe (a classical musician) and Tamanna (a free-spirited pop star) who come together to discover love and music, and in the course of this discovery, find themselves. It has been directed by Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot fame.

14. The Forgotten Army

Filmmaker Kabir Khan makes his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video original The Forgotten Army. Based on true events, the series is the story of the men and women who fought a heroic war for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by the charismatic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Forgotten Army is a war epic that will touch many aspects of the emotions attached to the importance of the Indian National Army.

Advertising

ZEE5

15. The Barot Family: August 7

Starring Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis, the suspense thriller The Barot Family seems to be packed with several twists and turns. Directed by adman Bugs Bhargava, it is based on true events. The series also stars child artistes Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora and has been shot extensively in Daman. The show premieres on August 7.

TVF

16. Flames 2

After a successful season one, TVF is bringing back its feel-good romantic show Flames. The first season saw evolving equations between class 10 topper Rajat and the new girl Ishita, along with a twist in the relationship status of his best friends, Pandey and Anusha. The second season is expected to witness a stronger bond between the friends.