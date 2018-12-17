Sachin Tendulkar meets the young stars of Netflix’s Selection Day

Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad, the young actors of Netflix’s upcoming sports web series Selection Day, recently met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The master blaster invited the actors to his home and had a freewheeling conversation with them.

Selection Day is about two brothers who have had cricket training since their childhoods under their father, who wants to see them as the top batsmen in the world.

Sachin said, “Everybody has a dream and while following the path to realising the same, you always have the power to choose who you become.

He added, “I lived my dream with the same principle and am happy to have met two young men who have started their journey with very relatable characters.”

Sachin also posted an image of himself with the two young actors on Twitter, and wrote in the caption, “Meet Manju and Radha. These two champions are getting ready for the all-important #SelectionDay on @NetflixIndia.”

Meet Manju and Radha. These two champions are getting ready for the all-important #SelectionDay on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/RK063sXzWq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2018

The series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Shiv Pandit, Karanvir Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Pakhi Gupta.

The synopsis reads, “Fourteen-year-old Manju (Md. Samad) is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha (Yash Dholye). When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence – concepts Manju has never experienced himself.”

Selection Day begins streaming from December 28.