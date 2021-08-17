Sabka Sai trailer: MX Player series follows Sai Baba’s life

The trailer of MX Player’s upcoming web series Sabka Sai is out. The trailer shows how people were largely skeptical about Sai Baba, but he gradually won them over with his message of humanity.

As per the trailer, the show will chronicle his journey from his youth to his old age and how he brought together people of various religions and classes.

The 10-episode series stars Raj Arun in the lead role. Talking about the MX Player series, he said, “I consider myself fortunate to play such a revered character. I guess this is one of the most unique roles that I have played till date. His teachings are relevant even in today’s age and Sabka Sai will unfold many layers of Sai Baba’s life and to be a part of this journey is a once in a lifetime experience.”

The show also stars Gulki Joshi, Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar.

Director Ajit Bhairavkar said in a statement, “In this series, we have tried to portray Sai Baba as more human as compared to the God he is now worshipped as, along with the real-life challenges he faced. His progressive thoughts, his compassion for all mankind and his lesser known stories are what we’ve tried to bring alive in this narrative. The show also tries to decode the phenomenon of his huge following from people of all faiths.”

Sabka Sai starts streaming on MX Player from August 26. Apart from Hindi, the show will be available in Tamil and Telugu as well.