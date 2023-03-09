scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Saba Azad says people taking more interest in her personal life than her professional life ‘bothers’ her, calls it a ‘product of patriarchy’

Saba Azad said that it 'bothers' her when people take more interest in her personal life than her work.

saba azadSaba Azad will next be seen in Rocket Boys Season 2. (Photo: Saba Azad/Instagram)

Saba Azad is known for playing Parvana Irani in the SonyLIV web series Rocket Boys. The actor will be returning in the sophomore season of the show and in a recent chat, Saba shared that it “bothers” her when people are more interested in her personal life than her professional life. Saba said that it was a “universal phenomenon” and called it a “product of patriarchy”.

She told India Today, “It absolutely bothers me. For long, women have been seen as a means to facilitate the men in their lives. That is a universal phenomenon. That is a product of patriarchy. That has gone on for far too long. But I also think it is changing now. Women are in every field now and they are succeeding equally as the men. However, we are still fighting for equal pay, the safety of women, women’s health and so much more that haven’t even been given a thought.”

Saba Azad was also asked about her family’s reaction to her success and popularity. The actor said that her parents are not “nosy”. “As long as I am happy, they want me to do what I do. They are happy if I feel fulfilled in my life. They are not intrusive and they never question what I do and why I do it. All they tell me is to ‘be happy, make sure it’s fruitful and it’s expanding your mind in some way.’ They tell me to do whatever I do with conviction and that’s really a big contribution from their side,” she said.

Also Read
Crash Course in Romance
Crash Course in Romance review: Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon's sweet lo...
manoj bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee teases The Family Man Season 3 in new video: 'Iss Holi...'
Rana Daggubati says Bollywood friend wasn't aware who's Prabhas a few yea...
Caught Out trailer
Caught Out trailer: New Netflix documentary details match fixing scandal ...
Also Read |liveActor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Mortal remains of actor-filmmaker reach Mumbai, funeral to be held soon

Saba is said to be dating Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and while they have both stayed mum on the subject, their social media PDA has made it obvious to their fans that they are in a relationship. Recently, there were rumours about their nuptials too but Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan dismissed those rumours. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I’ve not heard anything about this so far.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 19:48 IST
Next Story

How Murdoch runs Fox News, in his own (often terse) words

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close