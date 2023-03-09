Saba Azad says people taking more interest in her personal life than her professional life ‘bothers’ her, calls it a ‘product of patriarchy’

Saba Azad is known for playing Parvana Irani in the SonyLIV web series Rocket Boys. The actor will be returning in the sophomore season of the show and in a recent chat, Saba shared that it “bothers” her when people are more interested in her personal life than her professional life. Saba said that it was a “universal phenomenon” and called it a “product of patriarchy”.

She told India Today, “It absolutely bothers me. For long, women have been seen as a means to facilitate the men in their lives. That is a universal phenomenon. That is a product of patriarchy. That has gone on for far too long. But I also think it is changing now. Women are in every field now and they are succeeding equally as the men. However, we are still fighting for equal pay, the safety of women, women’s health and so much more that haven’t even been given a thought.”

Saba Azad was also asked about her family’s reaction to her success and popularity. The actor said that her parents are not “nosy”. “As long as I am happy, they want me to do what I do. They are happy if I feel fulfilled in my life. They are not intrusive and they never question what I do and why I do it. All they tell me is to ‘be happy, make sure it’s fruitful and it’s expanding your mind in some way.’ They tell me to do whatever I do with conviction and that’s really a big contribution from their side,” she said.

Saba is said to be dating Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and while they have both stayed mum on the subject, their social media PDA has made it obvious to their fans that they are in a relationship. Recently, there were rumours about their nuptials too but Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan dismissed those rumours. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I’ve not heard anything about this so far.”