Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd trailer: Amruta Subhash leads this underdog TVF story. Watch

ZEE5 on Tuesday released the first full trailer of its upcoming show Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd. Bankrolled by TVF, the series revolves around the story of Suman (Amruta Subhash), who aims to open her own business of pickles as she attempts to secure a good future for her children.

Pitched as a typical underdog story, the makers perhaps gave away a lot of the show in its first promo. All her essential conflicts to open this venture — her lack of education and any kind of emotional and financial support from her estranged husband (played by Anup Soni) — are featured in the trailer.

Saas Bahu Achaar’s trailer was shared with a descriptive that read, “Watch the heartwarming and inspiring story of Suman, who is struggling to set up her entrepreneurial venture to get her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip. Premieres 8th July 2022.”

Speaking about her experience of making the show, lead actor Amruta Subhash said, “Saas Bahu Achaar is a special project because Suman’s character is unlike anything I have played before. She is a force to be reckoned with even in the face of adversity. Her struggle is not sad but attractive and her journey will inspire others to persevere and not give up on their dreams. And all along, what keeps her going is her family. So, it is truly a show with its heart in the right place and I am ecstatic that I got to play such a strong female led show.”

Also starring the likes of Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the six-part show will begin streaming on ZEE5 from July 8.