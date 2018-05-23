Deadpool 2 actor Ryan Reynolds signs Netflix film Six Underground

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is doing well at the international and Indian box office. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is doing well at the international and Indian box office.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will be seen in Michael Bay’s upcoming film Six Underground for Netflix. Netflix will co-finance and distribute Bay’s film. This will be the first time the director and actor will be working with the streaming service. Bay’s home studio, Paramount, was considered at one point, given their long-standing relationship. Netflix won out after it committed to Bay’s budget of around $125 million, making it the studio’s biggest production to date, passing The Irishman, which sources say had a budget of around $106 million, reports variety.com.

The deal is another milestone for Netflix and film chief Scott Stuber as the studio continues to draw major talent. Netflix has been drawing more stars like Will Smith and Brad Pitt, but Bay is one of the first big-name directors to bring a tentpole to the studio. The other element that made Six Underground appealing to Reynolds, besides working with Bay for the first time, is that a Netflix film does not include the world press commitments that a major studio movie like Deadpool requires, and will give him the chance to immediately jump back into developing the next Deadpool and X-Force, Variety.com reported. Six Underground is targeting a summer start of production for a worldwide release in 2019 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 has become one of the highest grossing films at the box office this year. The film has been doing really well in India too. It garnered Rs 33 crore in the opening weekend at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers of its first three days on his Twitter, “#Deadpool2 has a ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number… The real test begins from today onwards… Biz on weekdays is crucial… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

Deadpool 2 sees the foul-mouthed anti-hero and mutant teaming up with several other mutants to take on Cable, Josh Brolin’s second villainous role in less than a month post Avengers: Infinity War. Cable is a cybernetic soldier who has come from the future to kill a mutant child for some reason. Deadpool takes it upon himself and his mutant team called X-Force to stop Cable.

