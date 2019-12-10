Ryan Reynolds insists Netflix’s 6 Underground is the most Michael Bay movie ever

6 Underground begins streaming on December 13. 6 Underground begins streaming on December 13.

Ryan Reynolds’ presence has given the Netflix film 6 Underground a heft it would not have received otherwise. The actor, like he does with almost every film these days, has injected the marketing of the movie with his own brand of humour.

A promotional video unveiled by the streaming giant has Reynolds ironically talking about how much of a pioneer of “tear-soaked, emotionally understated drama that makes us question our role in human experience” Bay truly is.

Mélanie Laurent and Adria Arjona also star in 6 Underground.

6 Underground has been described as a true blue Michael Bay film with high-octane action and stunt work. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have penned the script.

6 Underground’s official synopsis reads, “6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

