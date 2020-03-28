Ryan Reynolds in talks for Dragon’s Lair adaptation

If finalised, Ryan Reynolds will take on the role of noble Knight Dirk the Daring, who is on a quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon. If finalised, Ryan Reynolds will take on the role of noble Knight Dirk the Daring, who is on a quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is in negotiations to star in and produce a live-action film based on 1980s arcade game Dragon’s Lair.

The project, set up at Netflix, will be penned by Daniel and Kevin Hageman, the streamer announced on Twitter.

If finalised, Reynolds, 43, will take on the role of noble Knight Dirk the Daring, who is on a quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon.

The film will be produced by Don Bluth, Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy.

It would mark third collaboration between Reynolds and Netflix after the smash-hit action movie 6 Underground and upcoming Red Notice, also featuring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

The actor will be next seen in 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, which is expected to come out in July.

