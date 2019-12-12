Ryan Reynolds on action in 6 Underground: After I turned 40, falling on cement wasn’t hilarious anymore

Ryan Reynolds play the lead role in Michael Bay’s 6 Underground. Ryan Reynolds play the lead role in Michael Bay’s 6 Underground.

Netflix’s upcoming film 6 Underground is a typical Michael Bay film with breathtaking car chases, hand to hand combat and funny one-liners. Leading the film is Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds. But, having turned 40, Reynolds finds the hand-to-hand combat sequences tough to execute. Also, he describes the stuntmen as “some of the most overlooked crew people” in the film industry.

At the press conference of 6 Underground in Seoul, Reynolds was quizzed about the hardest action sequence of the film. He said, “I loved the car stuff. I loved all the stuff on the giant boat in Hong Kong and all kind of action sequences were hilarious and exciting. If I pick the hardest one, it was probably the hand to hand combat. After I turned 40, falling on cement wasn’t hilarious anymore. But I mostly love action. I love performing it and being a part of it. I love learning it from incredible stunt people that we get to work with. I wouldn’t say it was challenging. It was mostly exciting.”

6 Underground has been shot in different parts of Los Angeles, Italy and UAE. Michael Bay has taken to the streets of Florence to shoot some of the best car chase sequences of the action-adventure drama.

Ryan Reynolds, who seemed to be in awe of the grandeur of the film’s action, shared, “I have been in this business for over 25 years now and I have never worked on a movie that had this kind of scale and scope. This is a movie that is so big and muscular, I sort of felt like a student. I have always been a fan of the analogue type of visual effects as opposed to computer-generated visual effects. So much of what we see in this movie are stunts that are being performed by incredibly talented stunt people who are some of the most overlooked crew members in this entire industry. The feats that they pulled off are some of the most remarkable things that audiences are ever going to see.”

The 43-year-old actor called 6 Underground a “cohesive and muscular film” and said it releasing on Netflix is a real sign of how things are changing.

Ryan Reynolds described his character ‘One’ in the film as an enterprising billionaire, who becomes disenfranchised with geopolitical issues and decides to take down dictators who are nothing but bullies. “My character is a guy who uses an insane amount of money to make the world a better place. So, he targets one specific dictator and decides to bring down his entire regime using only six people that he has with him.”

During the press conference when reporters asked the actor if, like the film, he was a leader on the sets as well, he replied, “On any set, the team leader is always the director and on this one that would be Mr. Michael Bay.” Returning the humble gesture, Bay told the media that Reynolds was a leader and the cast fed off his amazing comedy and charisma.

6 Underground starts streaming on Netflix from December 13. It also stars Adria Arjona, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco.

