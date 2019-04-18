Toggle Menu
Ryan Murphy to bring gay play The Boys in the Band to Netflixhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/ryan-murphy-the-boys-in-the-band-netflix-gay-play-cast-5682221/

Ryan Murphy to bring gay play The Boys in the Band to Netflix

Ryan Murphy shared that stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison will all return for the film adaptation.

Ryan Murphy to bring The Boys in the Band to Netflix
The Boys in the Band is Mart Crowley’s landmark play about gay New Yorkers in the pre-Stonewall era. (Photo: Ryan Murphy/Instagram)

Ryan Murphy has announced that his star-studded hit Broadway production of The Boys in the Band is coming to Netflix.

Murphy, who shared the news on his verified Instagram account, said that stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison will all return for the film adaptation.

The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

“Last summer, THE BOYS IN THE BAND were on Broadway, breaking house records at The Booth. THIS summer, The Boys In the Band will be filming a Netflix movie event. The incomparable Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, will direct the film adaptation,” Murphy wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

He also revealed that he will be serving as a producer on the film along with David Stone and Ned Martel.

Advertising

The Boys in the Band is Mart Crowley’s landmark play about gay New Yorkers in the pre-Stonewall era.

This is the second Broadway production from this season that Murphy plans to adapt. He is also filming a version of the musical The Prom for Netflix.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Aditya Roy Kapur on completing ten years: I'm an accidental actor
2 Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone wraps up Delhi schedule
3 Irrfan Khan is beaming with joy on the set of Angrezi Medium