Ryan Murphy to bring gay play The Boys in the Band to Netflix

Ryan Murphy has announced that his star-studded hit Broadway production of The Boys in the Band is coming to Netflix.

Advertising

Murphy, who shared the news on his verified Instagram account, said that stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison will all return for the film adaptation.

The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

“Last summer, THE BOYS IN THE BAND were on Broadway, breaking house records at The Booth. THIS summer, The Boys In the Band will be filming a Netflix movie event. The incomparable Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, will direct the film adaptation,” Murphy wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

He also revealed that he will be serving as a producer on the film along with David Stone and Ned Martel.

Advertising

The Boys in the Band is Mart Crowley’s landmark play about gay New Yorkers in the pre-Stonewall era.

This is the second Broadway production from this season that Murphy plans to adapt. He is also filming a version of the musical The Prom for Netflix.