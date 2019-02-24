Ryan Murphy announces new Netflix series Hollywood

Toggle Menu
Ryan Murphy shared the news on Instagram on Saturday that the name of his next Netflix series will be Hollywood.

The plot details of Netflix series Hollywood are being kept under wraps. (Photo: Ryan Murphy/ Instagram)

Ryan Murphy has revealed the name of his next Netflix series as Hollywood.

The American Horror Story creator shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.

“‘Hollywood’ my new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan begins principal photography this summer.”

“A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn’t be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together,” Murphy wrote.

The project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer.

The plot details are being kept under wraps.

