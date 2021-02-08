Ruslaan Mumtaz-starrer Namaste Wahala to release on Netflix

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz’s inter-racial romance Namaste Wahala is set to premiere on February 14.

The film, also starring Nigerian actor Ini Dima-Okojie in the lead role, recently dropped its official trailer.

The clip shows Indian investment banker Raj (Ruslaan Mumtaz) and Nigerian lawyer Didi (Ini Dima-Okojie) fall in love at first sight as the rough road to impressing each others’ parents awaits them. How the lovers overcome the barriers of race and prove the universality of love seems to form the rest of the story.

The Nigerian word “Wahala” means trouble, aptly suggesting the conflict that the couple will go through in the film.

Namaste Wahala is written, directed and produced by debutante Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, who also stars in the film. Sharing the movie’s trailer on her Instagram page, Hamisha wrote that she was thrilled to present her maiden project on Netflix. “I am so excited to present to you the official trailer of Namaste Wahala. It is an honor to have @naijaonnetflix debut my baby and maiden project to the world. I am so excited for you to experience the magic and look forward to all your feedback. Have a great Valentine’s Day!!” the filmmaker wrote.

The film, also starring Richard Mofe-Damijo and Sujata Sehgal in pivotal roles, is set to premiere on February 14.