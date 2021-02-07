scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Latest news

Rupert Grint on the Harry Potter TV series: Would be weird if show was a continuation thing

Rupert Grint says he would find it weird if HBO Max's Harry Potter series continued the story of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 7, 2021 2:21:40 pm
Rupert GrintRupert Grint opens up about the Harry Potter TV series. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)

English actor Rupert Grint, best known for playing the role of Ron Weasely in the Harry Potter film franchise, has opened up about the TV show that is reportedly in development at HBO Max.

Grint said he feels quite protective of Ron and would find it weird if the show, that The Hollywood Reporter said is in the works, continued the story of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

He said while speaking to Variety, “It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing. I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience. … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Grint appeared in every Harry Potter movie.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Apart from Harry Potter, he is also known for films like Cross of Honour, The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman, Moonwalkers among others.

Rupert Grint has also been a part of TV shows such as Snatch, BBC’s The ABC Murders and most recently Apple TV+’s psychological horror series called Servant.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Nora Fatehi, Nora Fatehi birthday, Nora Fatehi age
9 stunning pictures of birthday girl Nora Fatehi

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement