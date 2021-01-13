Rupert Grint: Coming back to Servant after becoming a father was very different

The second season of M Night Shyamalan’s series Servant is all set to premiere on Apple TV Plus, and if the first season is anything to go by, the Turner family is in for a much spookier ride this time around. The Turners were struggling to come to terms with the loss of their baby in the first season, and in the second installment, the loss feels even bigger.

“It’s all about these characters not grieving when they should be, but they are all avoiding it and deflecting it. It impacts them mentally in different ways,” shared Rupert Grint, who plays Julian Pearce, in a round table conversation.

Lauren Ambrose, who plays the grief-stricken mother Dorothy Turner, said that she tried “not to judge the character” and “eventually found some compassion for her,” even though it is evident that Dorothy is “definitely delusional”. Dorothy lost her newborn baby but was coping with a reborn doll named Jericho, believing that the doll was real. Things take a turn when a real baby takes the doll’s place and is then kidnapped, possibly, by a cult.

“I mean every horrible thing you can imagine happening to a mother happens to this person. The doll is her coping mechanism to deal with this trauma that is too difficult to even look at. This season turns a darker corner, and the character is asked to go to some really dark places. And as a mother, she’ll stop at nothing to get this baby,” Lauren shared with indianexpress.com.

Dorothy and Sean have lost their baby again and this time, there is a chance of his return. (Photo: Apple TV+) Dorothy and Sean have lost their baby again and this time, there is a chance of his return. (Photo: Apple TV+)

Meanwhile, Dorothy’s husband Sean (Toby Kebbell), who was trying to rationalise everything in the first season, has also jumped on the bandwagon of finding Jericho. Sean was the supportive husband for Dorothy as she dealt with her grief, but after the doll was replaced by a real baby, Sean’s fatherly instinct kicked in. Toby said, “For me, in season 2, I have to play the flip side. The baby’s gone, and this time, it’s not through death, but by kidnapping.”

Harry Potter fame actor Rupert Grint plays Dorothy’s brother Julian. While Dorothy and her husband Sean live in a spooky house in Philadelphia, Julian is the only one from the family who has a life outside of this house. He is the rational thinker in this situation. Servant is largely a dark series that only gets flashes of light humour with Julian’s presence.

Rupert Grint plays Julian Pearce in Servant. (Photo: Apple TV Plus) Rupert Grint plays Julian Pearce in Servant. (Photo: Apple TV Plus)

During the round table conversation, Rupert told indianexpress.com, “He is the voice of the audience because he is quite a rational thinker. Although he makes some crazy decisions that I would not recommend, he is very much a black and white guy. He always thinks he is one step ahead, and knows what to do.”

Rupert also spoke about his experience with fatherhood while shooting the series. He said, “Coming back into the show after becoming a father made the show very different. It was a whole new perspective so that was definitely something new for me.”

Servant returns with its second season on Apple TV Plus on January 15.