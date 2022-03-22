Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa gets a prequel

Popular show Anupamaa is going the OTT way. A prequel of Anupamaa is set to exclusively stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show will offer viewers a closer look at Anupamaa’s life, a few years into her marriage.

The 11-episode prequel will see Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and others reprising their roles. The episodes of the prequel, released over 11 days, will not be aired on television.

Talking about the prequel, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney Plus Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “Experimenting with new formats is a norm at Disney Plus Hotstar, and this vision has led to the genesis of a prequel of audience’s favorite television show. Following the response to our recent titles, and the avid fan following for Anupamaa, we took the opportunity to further deepen their connection with the character in an all-new format. We are confident that this exciting format will resonate well with India’s series-loving fandom and make the viewers fall in love with the character once again.”

Anupamaa, which revolves around a Gujarati homemaker’s struggles to find her independence and voice in life, was launched in July 2020. The show is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly won ITA 2022’s Best Actress Popular award for her performance in Anupamaa.