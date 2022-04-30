Top 7 films, shows to watch this weekend

This weekend, cinephiles will be spoilt for choice as several movies and shows from different genres, and languages have released in the theaters, and on streaming platforms. While there is Runway 34, Heropanti 2 and Acharya for the fans of masala entertainers, Gaslit and Tokyo Vice are good options for those looking to watch something meaningful from the comfort of their homes.

Runway 34: In cinemas

Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34. Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34.

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan led Runway 34 is a courtroom drama, where Bachchan’s character of lawyer Narayan Vedant grills Devgn’s Captain Vikrant Khanna when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Ajay Devgn manages to deliver a somewhat effective pre-interval portion despite its inelegant, underlined bits; but the film plummets as the curse of second half hits.”

Heropanti 2: In cinemas

A poster of Heropanti 2. A poster of Heropanti 2.

The second film in the Heropanti franchise, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui released in the theaters on Friday. The film has Nawazuddin playing a mastermind of cybercrime who wants to hack the bank accounts of Indians and rob them of their savings. But, Tiger is out on a mission to save people’s hard-earned money. But this outdated plot couldn’t impress the film critics. Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a one-star rating. She wrote in her review, “This film has no plot. It’s basically a series of set pieces featuring Tiger Shroff prancing, romancing, and dancing, when he is not mowing down bunches of baddies.”

Acharya: In cinemas

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

The Telugu drama is led by actor Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. The film is set in a temple town which is known for its peace and harmony. But a few bad men disrupt the serenity of the town and here enters our hero (Ram Charan) who won’t let the entire town suffer because of a few bad people. And, when even he fails, enters Acharya (Chiranjeevi). Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R called the film a snooze-fest. “The writing is so poor that even the two actors’ massive stardom feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest,” he wrote in his review.

Tokyo Vice: Lionsgate Play

The HBO series is based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the same name. It stars actor Ansel Elgort as Adelstein, an American journalist who joins the Tokyo Police force to expose corruption. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar gave the show 3-star rating and wrote in his review, “Despite a noticeable drop in quality after Michael Mann’s excellent first episode, HBO Max’s dense neo-noir is still a cut above similar crime dramas out there.”

The Offer: Voot Select

David Fogler in a scene from The Offer. (AP) David Fogler in a scene from The Offer. (AP)

The limited series is about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar believes that the series “betrays the legacy” of an iconic film. He wrote in his review of the series, “Unfocussed, dramatically airless and needlessly sensational, Paramount’s self-congratulatory new series about the making of The Godfather is something that you can easily refuse.”

Gaslit: Lionsgate Play

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in a still from Gaslit. (Photo: Starz) Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in a still from Gaslit. (Photo: Starz)

Gaslit, an anthology series which is based on the award-winning podcast Slow Burn and centres around the infamous scandal that brought down the presidency of Nixon in 1974, is headlined by Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Rohan Naahar has called the series ‘highly entertaining’ in his 4-star review. He wrote, “At a time when television producers are tripping over themselves to present feminist readings of past events, Gaslit projects its progressiveness in a tongue-in-cheek manner that doesn’t dilute the sinister undertones of its fact-based story.”

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal: In cinemas

The basic premise of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal revolves around two modern women (Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu) fighting with each other over a man (Vijay Sethupathi) who is non-commital and confused. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R called the movie “a colossal mess”. In his review, he wrote, “Director Vignesh Shivan’s latest romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal is a complete misfire. It offers very little but demands plenty of generosity from the audience to forgive Vignesh’s series of miscalculations in what seems to be a rush job of a movie.”

