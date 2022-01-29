Rudra trailer: Ajay Devgn’s cop drama is miles away from his Singham avatar

The first trailer for Ajay Devgn-led web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is here. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra is an official Hindi remake of the hit BBC series Luther, starring Idris Elba.

In the original series, Elba’s character is a brilliant, driven, and obsessed cop. However, the horrible crimes he has to face on his job have made him mentally disturbed, reckless, and even violent at times. It appears Rudra is taking the same route, but Ajay’s character seems a little more easygoing than Elba’s. The production value here seems quite impressive.

Devgn’s cop avatar in the Singham franchise and Gangaajal has wowed the audiences before. Rudra, if it is sufficiently faithful to its source material in terms of tone, is going to be a more serious take than Devgn’s fans are used to, though.

Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Ashish Vidyarthi also feature in the cast of the show.

Overall, Rudra definitely looks like something worth waiting for, particularly if you are a Devgn fan.

Devgn said in a statement, “The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra. What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian entertainment.”