Rudra The Edge Of Darkness trailer: Ajay Devgn drops stale dialogues, but watch out for Raashii Khanna

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer for Rudra, which stars Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atuk Kulkarni, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra. The psychological drama, comprising six episodes, is an adaptation of the British series, Luther, which starred Idris Elba. The series promises to delve into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals as well as the detective who hunts them.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of ACP Rudra Veer Singh, who hunts down criminals in each episode. He forms a peculiar friendship with Aaliya, a sociopath, played by Raashii. His marriage with Esha Deol’s character is in ruins—just like his life. While the trailer sets the tone for yet another crime drama, it appears to be falling into the trap of rather trite and tired dialogues, that are supposed to be intimidating. At first glance, it appears similar to the rest of the crime thrillers that have been streaming on OTT platforms, with similar threatening OST’s and action sequences. The intriguing part of the trailer is Raashii Khanna, as she draws the viewers in with her expressions. Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is Ajay’s OTT debut, and has been directed by Rajesh Mapushkar.

Watch Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra’s Trailer

Ajay Devgn, said, “My character in Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it.”

Esha Deol, who worked with Ajay Devgn in Yuvaa, said, “It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor Ajay Devgn, who, from the beginning of our shoot, eased me into being back in front of the camera. With Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness, I look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show.”

Raashi Khanna who is also making her digital debut with Rudra said, “Rudra is a dream project for me. It is the most difficult character I have played so far and it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. I hope the audience loves it as much as I loved playing it. I am also very grateful to be sharing screen space with a celebrated actor like Ajay Devgn.”

The synopsis of the show reads, “Set in Mumbai, Rudra-The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Each episode in the series features a new threat even as the overarching series arc continues, portraying the grave personal cost at which DCP Rudra Veer Singh pursues criminals and killers and the unlikely friendship that he forms with Aliyah, a genius sociopath. In the series, Mumbai, the metropolis goes beyond being a mere backdrop for our hero’s vigilante actions but sets the very stage upon which the war between good and evil is waged. Even in this darkness, Rudra believes there is still love in the world. Because in the end, humanity is all we’ve got. And it is for this belief that Rudra sacrifices everything he has.”

Rudra-The Edge of Darkness will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. It is produced by Applause Entertainment.