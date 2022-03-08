Asked to choose between Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, here’s what Rudra actor Rashii Khanna said

After winning accolades down south, Raashii Khanna made her big OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, opposite Ajay Devgn. Playing Aliyah Choksi, a child prodigy who is accused of murdering her parents, Raashii has chosen an unconventional role in the show. The actor’s performance has been hailed as well as her chemistry with Ajay’s Rudra. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Raashii talks about the web show, her acting journey, move to Bollywood and future projects.

Excerpts from the conversation…

Born and raised in the north, how did Tollywood happen to you?

I was born and brought up in Delhi and knew nobody who works in cinema. I haven’t even watched too many films while growing up. In a middle-class family with no idea about the entertainment industry and you assume it’s not a nice place — ‘yeh accha nahi hai’. I feel lucky that I was spotted by an agency when I was in college, and that’s how modelling and ads started. I was doing it part-time but I realised that every time I came in front of the camera, magic happened. I have always been a very shy girl but I was very comfortable and all the anxiety just flew out. It took time but I knew this was for me. Opportunities also came in and before I knew, I was already in films. My journey has been comparatively easier and I feel blessed. Maybe this is why I work extra hard so that nobody questions my place in the industry. I am so thankful for how my career has shaped up, and the roles I got to play.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

While you say it was an easy journey, what has been your biggest struggle?

Entering the industry was not an issue, but survival was a big question mark for me. I didn’t want to end up being a one-movie wonder. The challenge was to get the right films next, and somewhere I was sure I wanted to do a certain type of film and characters. I have never signed anything in desperation. Money has never seduced me as I enjoy my work. There have been times when I have done just a couple of films in a year, which is very few in the south. I have sat at home for six-seven months waiting for a good project. But I am glad I took those decisions because then the makers too knew that I would say yes to only a good part, and they came with the best to me. I have always been a secure person and thankfully had my family’s support throughout.

How did your family react to you taking up acting?

They were surprised. Their first reaction was ‘you are so shy, you don’t even talk, how will you act (laughs)?’ I remember when the trailer of Rudra came, my mother was so shocked to see me. That’s the kind of validation I look for. My parents and my brother never gloss it up for me and are my best support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

While acting was never a plan, was Bollywood the ultimate dream you saw once you started out?

Honestly, I have never been star-struck in life. Maybe I will be once Shah Rukh Khan comes in front of me as I have always been fascinated by love and love stories. He has been my only hero. For me, I have always given importance to the profession and hence glamour never pulled me. I have never taken any kind of pressure or made any plans. When south films happened, I went with it. Also, I don’t know why we keep talking about Bollywood as the ‘it’ destination. I have already done some fabulous films and characters and now that the Hindi industry is happening, I am game for it. My goal has always been to be a good actor, sundar to sab hai yaha (everyone is beautiful here). I want to be respected and valued as an actor and not remembered as just a pretty face.

Your character in Rudra is quite an intense one. How difficult does it get to play a dark character and then come out from it?

Yes, my other characters have been fairly easy as you can switch on and off from it. Aliyah is eccentric and I feared becoming too much like her, or just keep moving my eyes like her. She is a sociopath and a little scary but I really enjoyed playing her. I remember after a scene, Esha (Deol) got scared and stood far away from me. I was living her but I also feared going wrong or just overacting. I would keep telling my director to please point out if he ever felt I was overdoing it. This was my OTT debut I didn’t want to meet North Indian audience with a bad performance. I think we went with a certain meter and thankfully it worked. I also had Ajay sir’s support as he would keep suggesting things to me.

You have a great line-up in Hindi – Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, a web series with Shahid Kapoor – as well as in the south. Who do you credit for it — hard work or luck?

Destiny does play an important part. I see so many talented people around me and wonder why they don’t get good work. My mother always tells me that it’s god’s grace and your karma that will take you places. I also do feel that fate and hard work go together. You have to make the most of the opportunities that come your way. This is why I am extremely hard on myself, I never want to look back and say that mehnat mein kami reh gayi (didn’t work hard).

Ajay, Shahid and Sidharth, how different are these as co-stars, and who managed to become your favourite?

(Laughs out loud) I am not picking anyone, I can never do that. When it comes to Sidharth, he is very chilled and it was so much fun with him. As for Shahid, he is always in the lookout of what we can do in a scene. He is perfectly hyper and our chemistry has worked out wonderfully. We took on each other’s process and there was so much understanding. We created a lot from our reaction and it was brilliant. I think I grew as an actor working with Shahid.

Coming to Ajay sir, I was intimidated working with such a huge star. He also has that aura that no one can talk to him but once we met, it was normal. He came in and sat me down and was like, ‘chal lines karte hai (let’s do our lines)’. He realised I also don’t talk much and hence broke the ice himself. I was very comfortable working with him and always looked up to him with awe. Whatever I have done in Rudra is thanks to him and the director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Any dream actors or filmmakers?

There’s Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh. They are all brilliant in their own space and have done such varied characters. Be it 83 or Sanju, both Ranveer and Ranbir actually became those parts. They have all been pushing the envelope and I would love to work with them. As for directors, there’s Rajkumar Hirani, Zoya Akhtar and like every heroine, I want to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali actor at one point in my career and of course, Rajamouli sir.

How would you describe Raashi Khanna to people who have just discovered you?

Aah, that’s really difficult as we keep changing every year. But if I have to define myself in a few words, at the core, I am a very calm and spiritual person. Also, I think I am a really nice girl and my parents say I am also a good daughter. I am also a very family person and really make efforts to balance my time with work and family.

Also starring Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashvini Kalsekar, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.